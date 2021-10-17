The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is getting ready for the 2021-22 season. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports recruiting volunteers for 2021-22 season

Information session planned for Nov. 2

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is looking for new volunteers for the 2021-22 season.

The non-profit charitable society is getting ready for winter sports up Mount Washington Alpine Resort that include skiing, snowboarding and cross country skiing.

VISAS provide instruction to the physically or developmentally challenged. They believe that people with adaptive needs should have an equal opportunity to partipate in snowsports.

For those interested in teaching adaptive sports, the society is holding an information session at the Florence Filberg Centre at 411 Anderton Ave. in Courtenay on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Bob Hodgson at 250-339-6833 or email training@visasweb.ca or visit their website at www.visasweb.ca

— NEWS Staff

