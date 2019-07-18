Vancouver Island Raiders to hold camp in Parksville

Parksville Qualicum Beach-area football fans will get a treat as the Vancouver Island Raiders junior football club will hold part of their week-long main camp in Parksville July 18-21.

Raiders players and coaching staff arrive today and will stay overnight at Winchelsea Elementary School. The event is being hosted by Ballenas Whalers Football.

Whalers head coach Dan Smith said it’s a great opportunity to give football more exposure in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

“We are hoping our young players and those interested in the sport will take the opportunity to watch the Raiders players train,” said Smith. “There might be an opportunity for them to interact with the players, learn from them and encourage them to play or improve themselves.”

The Nanaimo-based Raiders play in the B.C. Football Conference, having won the championships nine times, as well as three national titles. Their head coach is Curtis Vizza and most notable graduate is current Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris.

READ MORE: Former VI Raiders star Harris leads Bombers past B.C. Lions

Parksville itinerary:

July 19

12:45 p.m.: Arrive at Winchelsea Elementary (140 Renz Rd., Parksville)

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Set up camp (veteran players to assist in setup, washrooms, gear storage, rules to the school and grounds)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: meetings (Team, O+D)

4:15 p.m.: Taping

5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Practice No. 2

7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.: Dinner

8:15 p.m.: Special Teams Meeting

11 p.m.: Lights out

July 20 (Ballenas Secondary)

6:30 a.m.: Workout (mobility, sprints, core)

7 a.m.: Breakfast and Meetings

8 a.m.: Taping

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Practice No. 3

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Lunch

1 p.m. to 2p.m.: Practice No. 4

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Specials Practice

3:30 p.m. to 5:30p.m.: Team Event

5:30 p.m. to 6:30p.m.: Dinner

6:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m.: CCES

8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Meetings (O and D)

11 p.m.: Lights Out

￼July 21 (Ballenas Secondary)

6:30 a.m.: Workout (mobility, sprints, core)

7 a.m.: Breakfast

8 a.m.: Meetings

8:30 a.m.: Taping

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Practice No. 5

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Lunch

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m: Meetings

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Practice No. 6

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Clean and Check off areas

5:30 p.m.: Depart back to Nanaimo

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter