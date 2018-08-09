Vancouver Island Paddle Sisters win gold

The Vancouver Island Paddle Sisters won gold in the women’s division at the 15th annual Victor Simonson Dragon Boat Races, Sunday during Nautical Days in Comox.
The VIPS team is comprised of members from Port Alberni, Port Hardy and Port McNeill.
July is gone. Not too sure where it went to, but it sure was a hot one. Last Tuesday, July 31, was no different with temperatures well into the 30s.
A number of local Special Olympians represented Team BC 2018 at the Canada Games in the Maritimes.
Falcons score 15 runs as they defeat Wenatchee 15-1 at Elks Stadium
Team playing against Langley on Thursday
Local athletes on all of BC Rugby's entries at Kelowna tournament
Stan McKinlay receives ProMotion Leadership Award during BC Summer Games
Kimberley Civic Centre to host annual veterans and prospects showcase event.