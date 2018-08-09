The Vancouver Island Paddle Sisters, comprised of paddlers from Port Alberni, Port Hardy and Port McNeill, won gold in the women’s division at the 15th annual Victor Simonson Dragon Boat Races, Sunday during Nautical Days in Comox. Photo by Linda Passmore

Vancouver Island Paddle Sisters win gold

The Vancouver Island Paddle Sisters won gold in the women's division at the 15th annual Victor Simonson Dragon Boat Races, Sunday during Nautical Days in Comox.

The VIPS team is comprised of members from Port Alberni, Port Hardy and Port McNeill.

