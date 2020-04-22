Vancouver Island Coaches Association offering free virtual coaching support event

The Vancouver Island Coaches Association presents a no charge virtual event, #ExperienceCoaching on May 5, noon to 3 p.m. to support Vancouver Island and Gulf Island communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are approximately 40 volunteers who are accredited International Coaching Federation (ICF) coaches with availability to partner up to three coachees each for 45-minute sessions. With access to 120 no-charge sessions, anyone interested in receiving this coaching support is invited to book one by registering at bit.ly/ICFVIexperiencecoaching, noting spaces are limited.

#ExperienceCoaching is part of a global movement during International Coaching Week (ICW) May 4-10, spearheaded by the ICF. ICW is an annual weeklong global celebration of the power of coaching. During ICW, ICF Members from around the world celebrate the positive impact of coaching for individuals, organizations and communities.

“This is a most unusual time for our communities and the world,” said Cheryl Joslin, president of the Vancouver Island Coaches Association. “As a local chapter, we feel compelled to step forward to support those on the front lines and others impacted by COVID-19 and we are so moved by the number of volunteer coaches who are sharing their time and skill to make this #ExperienceCoaching event possible.”

The ICF – Vancouver Island Coaches Association (ICF-VI or VI Coaches) is the professional network of Vancouver Island and Gulf Island member coaches of the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

ICF- Vancouver Island Chapter is also a resource for anyone wishing to become a coach or hire a coach. For more information, visit vicoaches.org

Comox Valley Record