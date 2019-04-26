Vancouver Golf Tour stopping in Abbotsford

Ledgeview Open set for June 29 and 30 at Abbotsford golf course

The Traveland RV Ledgeview Open comes to the Abbotsford golf course on June 29 and 30. (Vancouver Golf Tour photo)

The Vancouver Golf Tour is making a big stop at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf and Country Club in June.

The Traveland RV Ledgeview Open is set to tee off on June 29 and 30, with an estimated 156 players hitting the links.

The tournament is the fifth stop on the VGT major series, which is the largest golf tour in Western Canada outside of the PGA Tour Canada.

The VGT has seen a lot of local talent hone their skills at events over the years, including Ledgeview legends Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor and James Lepp.

Players from B.C., Alberta, and Washington State are all expected to battle it out.

The VGT runs from April to September, with eight tour stops. The series also hosts events in Surrey, Chilliwack, Whistler, Fort St. John, and Kamloops. It concludes with the Vancouver Open on Sept. 1.

The Ledgeview Open begins on both days at 7 a.m., with golfers also teeing off from noon to 2 p.m. The event is free for the public to attend.

Another big event coming to Ledgeview is the women’s and men’s mid-amateur and mid-master provincial championships.

That event runs from May 28 to 30 at the club, and features 54-hole stroke play. Mid-amateur golfers are those aged 25 and older, while mid-master athletes are those 40 and over. An official practice round will also occur at Ledgeview on May 27.

For more information on that event, visit britishcolumbiagolf.com/championships.