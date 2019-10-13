Vancouver Giants wrap up prairie road swing with a 4-2 win over Regina

Langley-based Vancouver Giants had plenty to celebrate at the end of a prairie road trip that ended with victory in Regina. (Giants photo)

The Vancouver Giants are coming home winners.

Saturday night in Regina the Langley-based Giants doubled-up the Regina Pats (1-8) by a 4-2 score.

Milos Roman paced the Giants with two goals while goaltender David Tendeck made 34 saves in a first-star performance.

Other goals came courtesy of Jackson Shepard and Zack Ostapchuk who registered his first WHL goal early in the first.

Regina goals came via Ryker Evans and Cole Dubinsky. Pats goaltender Danton Belluk made 25 saves in defeat.

Play by play:

At 3:27 into the first period Zack Ostapchuk ripped home his first career WHL goal off the rush from the left-wing circle. Fellow rookie Justin Lies and Bowen Byram earned assists.

The Pats tied the score at 5:12 in the second period when defenceman Ryker Evans snuck into the slot from the left-wing circle and converted off a Logan Nijhoff pass.

Milos Roman restored the lead for Vancouver at 18:34 when he stripped the Regina defenceman of the puck, skated in close and roofed a backhand shot over Belluk and in for his first of two on the night.

At 53 seconds into the final frame, Jackson Shepard parked himself in front of the Regina goal and tipped home Bowen Byram’s point shot. Lukas Svejkovsky earned the second assist on Shepard’s fourth goal of the season.

The Pats moved back within one at 13:15 when Cole Dubinsky converted in close on a forehand deke. Dubinsky’s first of the season was set up by Garrett Wright and Kyle Walker.

Milos Roman grabbed the final goal of the game at 17:56 on a breakaway. Roman’s team-leading seventh goal of the season was also unassisted.

Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Regina Pats 2

Stars: Giants’ David Tendeck (34 saves), Pats’ Ryker Evans and Gaints’ Bowen Byram.

Milos Roman leads the Giants with seven goals which have come on just 25 shots.

Giants goaltender David Tendeck improved his season record to 5-1. He’s surrendered two goals or less in five of his first six starts this season, and leads the WHL with a .957 save percentage.

Zack Ostapchuk’s first WHL goal came at 3:27 of the first period. He was the second Giant (Justin Lies was the other) to record their first WHL goal on the Prairie trip.

The Giants improved their road record to 5-4.

With two assists on Saturday night, Bowen Byram is now tied with Portland’s Johnny Ludvig for the league lead in scoring among WHL defencemen.

Next up, the Vancouver Giants are back in action on Friday night in Kamloops against the Blazers at 7 p.m.

