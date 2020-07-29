Vancouver Giants sign Marko Stacha

Defenceman was originally selected by the Langley-based team in 2020 CHL import draft

Vancouver Giants have signed 2002-born defenceman Marko Stacha (Ilava, SVK) to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. It was announced Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Langley. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)

Marko Stacha from Slovakia has become the latest player to sign a contract with the Vancouver Giants.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta made the announcement Wednesday, July 29, that the team has signed the 2002-born Stacha (Ilava, SVK) to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

“We are excited to add a defenceman of Marko’s calibre to our organization,” said Parneta. “Heading into the 2020 CHL Import Draft, he was a player that we were hoping would be available to us. He’ll fit in really well on the Vancouver Giants blueline.”

Stacha was originally selected 90th overall by the Giants in Round 2 of the draft.

READ MORE: Giants draft two imports

The 6’1″, 190-pound left-shot defenceman joins the Giants after a successful 2019-20 campaign with HK Dukla Trencin.

In 48 games, he registered two goals, four assists and 43 penalty minutes. He also appeared in three games with Team Slovakia’s U-18 Team and three more games with HK Dukla Trencin’s U-20 team.

Stacha has represented Slovakia internationally in 22 games over the span of the past three seasons. In 2020, he competed for Slovakia in the IIHF World Juniors where he notched one assist, four penalty minutes and was named one of the top three players on his team for the event.

READ ALSO: Two Vancouver Giants on opposite sides as NHL playoffs begin

Stacha is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft and cracked NHL Central Scouting’s Final Draft Rankings List at No. 105 for European skaters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Advance Times