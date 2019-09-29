Vancouver Giants lose 6-2 to Blazers

Road record for Langley-based team now sits at 2-1

Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk blocks a Blazer Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. (Photo by Allen Douglas)

Vancouver Giants dropped a 6-2 decision to the Blazers Saturday night (Sept. 29) at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Orrin Centazzo led the Blazers attack with two goals and two assists while Connor Zary contributed three assists.

Milos Roman and Tristen Nielsen supplied the goals for the Giants in response.

Dylan Garand made 33 saves in the Kamloops net while Trent Miner stopped 20 for Vancouver.

In the first period,Milos Roman staked the Giants to a 1-0 lead on a power play at 5:17. Justin Sourdif and Bowen Byram assisted. For Roman it was his second goal in as many games.

Just 45 seconds later, Logan Stankoven answered for the Blazers when his shot from the top of the left-wing circle snuck under the bar and past Trent Miner.

At 1:27 into the middle frame, Josh Pillar converted off an Orrin Centazzo feed from in close to move the Blazers ahead 2-1.

In the third, 34 seconds in, Orrin Centazzo made it 3-1 when he knocked a Connor Zary rebound home for his first goal of the season.

Giants quickly answered at 2:02 when Tristen Nielsen tipped a Kaleb Bulych point shot past Dylan Garand for his third of the season.

Orrin Centazzo provided the Blazers with some insurance at 7:28 when he wired a Zane Franklin feed home on a power play.

Blazers captain Zane Franklin made it 5-2 at 16:41 with an empty-net goal. Centazzo drew the primary assist to give him four points on the night.

And 15 seconds later, Montana Onyebuchi scored the game’s final goal off a one-timer from the right-wing point at 16:56, giving Kamloops the 6-2 lead.

Final Score: Kamloops 6 – Vancouver 2

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, September 29th vs Kelowna Rockets

With an assist on the first goal of the game, Justin Sourdif extended his point streak to four straight games. He leads the Giants outright with six points so far this season.

Saturday’s victory against the Giants marked the first since March 2nd, 2018 for Kamloops. Giants had won the previous 10 regular season meetings.

The Giants road record now sits at 2-1 on the young season.

Up next: The Giants return home to face the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m. tonight (Sunday, Sept. 29).

