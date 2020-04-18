Vancouver Giants improvise to present player awards

Hockey players might not be able to play, but team accolades are being handed out Monday - on radio

Last year, Vancouver Giants forward Jared Dmytriw was crowned the team’s White Spot humanitarian of the year award. (Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Due to COVID-19, the Vancouver Giants annual team awards can’t be presented in public, so the team is improvising.

In conjunction with a regional radio station, the Giants are announcing the 2019-20 award winners on Monday night.

Traditionally, the awards are handed out during a team banquet. But since the season was brought to an abrupt end and all other team events cancelled, a different method for giving out the annual accolades had to be found.

They will be revealed on Sportsnet 650 on Monday, April 20 at 5 p.m., on The Program with Andrew Walker and Satiar Shah.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Coyotes sign Tendeck

Notable awards being given out that night include the P.C. Toigo most valuable player award and Pat Quinn defenceman of the year award, which both went to Bowen Byram last year. Plus, there’s the Gordie Howe top scorer award, players choice, and White Spot humanitarian of the year awards – among others that will be given out on Monday.

During the show, Walker and Shah will be joined by Giants general manager Barclay Parneta, head coach Michael Dyck, and some of the 2019-20 award winners.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance Times for a detailed recap of the Vancouver Giants 2019-20 award winners.

In the meantime, On Wednesday (April 22) the G-Men will be participating in the WHL bantam draft for the 20th time in the franchise’s history.

RECENT COVERAGE: Giants Sourdif and Shepard make NHL draft ranking

The bantam draft is wide regarded as the “lifeblood” of any WHL team and it’s no secret that strong drafting generally leads to strong results on the ice, said Parneta.

Through the years, the Giants have made 22 first-round selections.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley Advance Times