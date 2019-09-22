Vancouver Giants complete weekend sweep of Cougars

The Vancouver Giants are heading home with four points in their pockets.

Saturday night at CN Centre the Giants scored three goals in the first eight minutes and two seconds of the first period on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars.

Jackson Shepard, Seth Bafaro and Justin Sourdif combined for nine points while David Tendeck made 26 saves as the Giant improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Mitchell Kohner had the lone goal for the Cougars who got 16 saves combined from the goaltending tandem of Taylor Gauthier and Tyler Brennan.

Seth Bafaro opened the scoring in the first period with his second goal in as many games at the 3:43 mark. Justin Sourdif and Kaleb Bulych both assisted on Bafaro’s goal that came from the left-wing point.

Jackson Shepard increased the Giants lead to 2-0 at 5:44 on a power play. Shepard knocked home a Seth Bafaro rebound. Alex Kannok Leipert drew the second assist.

Justin Sourdif spelled the end of the night for Cougars starter Taylor Gauthier at 8:02 when his shot from the slot found its way past his glove. Assists came courtesy of Seth Bafaro and Jackson Shepard.

The lone Cougar goal of the evening came courtesy of Mitchell Kohner at 17:38. Kohner finished off a back-door feed from Tyson Upper off the rush to move the Cougars back within two.

After a scoreless second period, Jackson Shepard and Justin Sourdif combined for the final goal of the night at 2:55 off a two-on-one. Shepard finished off a backhand pass from Sourdif from the right-wing.

Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Prince George 1

Final Shots: 27-20 Prince George

Jackson Shepard and Justin Sourdif were named first and second stars of the game, while Cougar Mitchell Kohner was third.

Seth Bafaro’s five points through two games ranks him tops in the WHL for scoring amongst defencemen. Only Everett’s Bryce Kindopp (six points) has recorded more points overall so far.

Bafaro and Jackson Shepard each recorded three points in a game for the first time in their careers.

The Giants finished their weekend three-for-seven on the power play and killed off 11 of their 12 penalties.

Up next, Giants host the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, Sept. 27th, marking the start of Banner Weekend at the Langley Events Centre.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

