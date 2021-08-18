Vancouver Giants captain Alex Kannok Leipert signs with AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks

Vancouver Giants captain Alex Kannok Leipert has signed a professional contract with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks (Giants file)

Two-year Vancouver Giants captain Alex Kannok Leipert has signed a professional contract with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks.

The deal was announced Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Originally selected by the Langley-based Giants in round four of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Kannok Leipert appeared in 219 career games, all with the Giants.

In that span, the one-time draft pick of the Washington Capitals compiled 21 goals and 62 assists for 83 points for his career along with 240 penalty minutes and a +47 rating.

His 83 points rank him eighth all-time among Vancouver Giants blueliners.

This season, he led all B.C. Division defencemen in scoring with 18 points and was named the division’s top defenceman.

He also captured the Bruce Allen Inspirational Leadership Award, Players Choice Award and the Pat Quinn Defenceman of the Year Award for the Giants.

The 6’0, 195-pound blueliner native of Regina spent the past two seasons as captain of the Giants, having been named to the position on Sept. 26, 2019.

Prior to that, he served as an alternate captain during the 2018.19 season when the Giants reached game seven of the 2019 WHL Championship Series.

Kannok Leipert ended his final season with the Giants in style in May, leading the team to a 6-1 win over the Victoria Royals in Kamloops.

Another Giant, forward Tristan Nielsen, was signed to a two-year AHL contract with the Canucks earlier this month.

Nielsen spent the last three seasons with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants and put up impressive offensive numbers during his time at the Langley Events Centre.

He led the Giants in scoring in 2019-20, with 65 points in 61 games. This past season he was second on the team with 32 points in 22 games. He collected a total of 175 points in 241 games with the Giants and the Calgary Hitmen.

The 21-year-old Fort St. John native served as the Giants assistant captain in 2020-21. He did not get chosen when he was eligible in the NHL draft.

