Vancouver crew wins Martin242 championships in Cowichan Bay

Local knowledge paid off as the top four boats in the Martin242 Canadian Championships hosted by the Nanaimo Yacht Club on Cowichan Bay earlier this month were all either skippered by local racers or had local sailors on their teams.

First place in the regatta went to Swift from Vancouver, helmed by Alexander Levkoskiy and Fraser McMillan. In second was Crantini from Victoria, helmed by Alex Fox, followed by No Worries from Victoria, helmed by Robert Britten, Blackadder from Nanaimo, helmed by Ken Holland, and Dingo from Comox, helmed by James Volkers, in fifth.

The championships on Sept. 4 and 5 attracted 16 boats from Martin242 fleets representing Vancouver Island, Orcas Island, Vancouver, and Nelson.

“Competitors were grateful for the friendly and relaxed atmosphere of Cow Bay and its merchants,” race spokesperson Alan Drinkwater said.

Winds were uncharacteristically light during the regatta, Drinkwater reported, and the first race on each day was delayed, waiting for wind to fill in. The Saturday races saw only two of 16 boats finish within the one-and-a-half-hour time limit.

“Had the typical wind prevailed, there would have been five races per day,” Drinkwater said. “Boats that made the correct calls about where to go for favourable currents and better pressure placed well in each race.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen