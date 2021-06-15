Vancouver Canucks poll season tickets holders on Abbotsford AHL team name

The Vancouver Canucks are polling season ticket holders on the names they prefer for the new Abbotsford-based American Hockey League franchise.
The Canucks sent out an e-mail asking if ‘Abbotsford’ or ‘Fraser Valley’ is better for the geographic identifier and then provided a list of final name options, with season ticket holders asked to rank their top three.
The offered names were:
Aces
Aeros
Avengers
Aviators
Canucks
Falcons
Golden Eagles
Millionaires
Pilots
Sockeyes
What would your top three choices be?