Vancouver Canucks poll season tickets holders on Abbotsford AHL team name

The Canucks sent out an e-mail asking if ‘Abbotsford’ or ‘Fraser Valley’ is better for the geographic identifier and then provided a list of final name options, with season ticket holders asked to rank their top three.

The offered names were:

Aces

Aeros

Avengers

Aviators

Canucks

Falcons

Golden Eagles

Millionaires

Pilots

Sockeyes

What would your top three choices be?

