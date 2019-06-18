Vancouver Canucks playing pre-season game in Abbotsford

The Vancouver Canucks are scheduled to play a pre-season game in Abbotsford on Sept. 23.

The Ottawa Senators announced their full 2019 pre-season schedule on Tuesday morning, and included is a game on Monday, Sept. 23 against the Canucks to be played in Abbotsford.

It’s likely that the game will be played at the Abbotsford Centre, but those details were not yet released.

The game would be the first professional hockey game played in Abbotsford since the AHL’s Abbotsford Heat left in 2014.

More to come.