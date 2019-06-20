Valley Huskers sign former Kamloops Broncos quarterback

Reid Vankoughnett is in a battle to be the main man at QB for the B.C. Football Conference squad.

The Valley Huskers continue loading up for the 2019 B.C. Football Conference season.

The junior club made official last week the signing of quarterback Reid Vankoughnett.

The 19 year old was in Kamloops last season and was one of three QBs (Logan McDonald and Noah Dietrich the others) who stood out at spring camp.

Vankoughnett appeared in the last five games for the Broncos in 2018, completing 89 of 204 passes (43.6 per cent) for 1,176 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Here’s an interview of Vankoughnett from last season.

Vankoughnett is another Husker with Manitoba ties.

Taking over under center for the Dakota Collegiate (Winnipeg) Lancers in 2017, the teenager led the team to a remarkable turnaround.

They were 1-6 in 2016, but with Vankoughnett leading the offence they advanced to the Winnipeg High School Football League AAA championship game where they fell 35-0 to the powerhouse St. Paul’s Crusaders.

“Reid had a great spring camp and graded out the highest of the three QBs,” said Husker head coach Bob Reist. “Reid has good size and arm strength, and he has the ability to move in the pocket with his athleticism.

“He shows poise under pressure and his leadership shows in his control of the huddle.”

Vankoughnett also has pro football lineage. His father, Dave Vankoughnett, spent 11 years (1989 to 2000) as an offensive lineman in the Canadian Football League.

“We hoped to sign all three QBs during spring camp, but Reid made a commitment to talk to his family in Winnipeg before making a decision,” Reist said. “His previous success in the BCFC made him a must-have for us.”

See valleyhuskers.ca.