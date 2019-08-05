Valley Huskers let late lead slip away in loss to Westshore Rebels

Up 20-7 with under six minutes to go, the B.C. Football Conference Huskers ended up losing 21-20.

Through three quarters everything went according to script for the Valley Huskers in their 2019 B.C. Football Conference season opener.

But a fourth quarter collapse cost them a win as they fell 21-20 to the Westshore Rebels at Exhibition Stadium.

The Huskers jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, led 13-7 at the half and a pick-six interception by defensive back Marcel Arruda-Welch had the home team up 20-7 after three quarters.

With just over five minutes remaining in the game the Rebels got the spark they needed when running back Zachary Lubin ploughed into the endzone for his second major of the day.

After getting a stop from their defence, the Rebels went back to work on offence, completing the comeback with 2:20 remaining. QB Colby Henkel found Brycen Mayoh found wideout Brycen Mayoh in the back of the endzone with a 20 yard scoring strike. Kyle Clarke added the decisive convert kick and the Rebels escaped with an unlikely W.

The stats say the Rebels were deserving of the victory, out-gaining the Huskers 256 to 153 in net offence.

The difference came in the ground game.

Westshore ground out 160 yards on 22 carries (7.27 ypc), led by Lubin’s 71 yards.

The Huskers managed 83 yards on 19 totes (4.37 ypc) led by Remis Tshiovo’s 68 yards.

The Huskers had a slight edge in the passing game led by quarterback Reid Vankoughnett. The second-year pivot completed 50 per cent of his attempts (14 of 28) for 162 yards with a touchdown toss to Brandon Poulin.

He also threw an interception to Westshore’s Maleek Womack and was sacked eight times operating behind an offensive line that is clearly still a work in progress.

Kicker Ethen Homan accounted for six Husker points on field goal boots of 32 and 37 yards.

Until the final five minutes Chilliwack’s defence was almost as good as advertised. Henkel was intercepted three times, once by Arruda-Welch and twice by Desmond Jeanson.

He was sacked eight times.

Linebacker James Moar had 2.5. Lineman Isaiah Letender had 1.5 and Tyrese Viner-Cox, Jacob Dodd, Dion Kelly and Kai Sommerville had one apiece.

The Huskers are home again Saturday night (Aug. 10) with a 7 p.m. kickoff as they host the Okanagan Sun.

The Sun opened their season Saturday with a 26-3 defeat of the Kamloops Broncos at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.

See bcfootballconference.com or valleyhuskers.ca for more info.