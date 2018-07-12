Valley Huskers land potential impact player for the D

The Valley Huskers have landed a major recruit from Manitoba, signing linebacker Easton Montour.

A graduate of Winnipeg’s Sisler High School, the six-foot and 210 pound backer played three seasons (2014-16) with the Spartans. He posted video-game numbers in his senior year with 70 tackles in just seven games, totals that earned him the Defensive Player of the Year award in the AAA division.

He had committed to the University of Manitoba Bisons, but Husker head coach Bob Reist said the teenager had a change of heart.

Mountour had some things to work through school-wise, but more than anything Reist said Montour wanted a place where he could see significant snaps and get his game ready for the next level.

“He didn’t want to be a development player there,” Reist said. “I don’t think he was satisfied just being a U-Sports athlete. He wants to prepare himself to be the best U-Sports athlete he can be when it is his time and he does get there.”

Like many of the Manitobans Reist has imported this summer, he has a long-standing relationship with Montour through his work with the Winnipeg-based Recruit Ready training program and his time as a coach with the Bisons. Mountour reached out to Reist expressing interest in coming west, and the interest was mutual.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for him because he knows a lot of guys here and he’s comfortable with us, and he’s a player who can come in and immediately impact our defence,” the coach said. “His stats in high school were through the roof, just crazy.

“He’s a true linebacker who’s a good run stopper and versatile in the pass game. He’s a big and strong sideline to sideline guy who can take reps in the middle or the weak side and I’m looking to see where he fits in with us.

“He was a highly recruited player for a reason and we’re extremely excited to be bringing him in.”

The Huskers home opener is August 5 versus the Vancouver Island Raiders, with a 2 p.m. kickoff at Exhibition Stadium.