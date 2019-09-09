Valley Huskers have no answer for North Rainey in loss to Vancouver Island Raiders

The Raiders earned a 47-16 win over the Huskers Sunday at Chilliwack's Exhibition Stadium.

The Valley Huskers had no answers for North Rainey Sunday afternoon as he powered his Vancouver Island Raiders to a 47-16 win over the Valley Huskers.

The BC Football Conference teams squared off at Exhibition Stadium.

Rainey caught seven passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders picked apart the Huskers secondary.

Rainey’s receiving teammate, Eli Nelms-Horton, accounted for 79 yards on two catches. Former Husker Mike West had two TD catches, as did Alex Bennetplume.

Chilliwack’s lone touchdown came from receiver Dylan Manocha on a 16 yard toss from QB Logan McDonald. The rest of the Husker’s offensive points came off the foot of kicker Ethan Homan, who booted field goals of 25 and 33 yards and had an 83 yard kickoff for a single.

The Husker defence added a two-point safety.

Chilliwack’s quarterback rotation continued.

Reid Vankoughnett completed nine of 19 passes for 63 yards with two interceptions. McDonald completed 10 of 23 for 127 yards, with his TD strike to Manocha countered by an interception.

Seven different Huskers caught passes led by Ethan Diakow’s five receptions for 55 yards.

On the defensive side, linebacker Brendan Desjardine produced two and a half quarteback sacks.

The Huskers (1-4) are on the road this weekend, traveling to Victoria to take on the Westshore Rebels (4-1).

The Rebels are coming off a 45-0 shutout win over the Kamloops Broncos.

When Westshore and Chilliwack met in week one of the BCFC season, the Rebels erased a late deficit, earning a 21-20 win.