Valley Huskers bolster defensive backfield with ex-Winnipeg Rifle

Husker head coach Bob Reist dips into Manitoba again for a player he describes as 'an elite athlete.'

Valley Huskers head coach Bob Reist believes he’s just added a game-changer to his defensive backfield.

The junior football team has signed Keenan Onyabuchi, a player with U-Sports experience.

A native of Dugald, Manitoba and a graduate of the Vincent Massey Trojans high school program, Onyabuchi spent two seasons with the University of Manitoba Bisons.

He started the 2018 campaign with the Bisons but ended up with the Prairie Football Conference’s Winnipeg Rifles for the last five games of the year.

The ball hawk flashed his skill in a big way, intercepting four passes to rank second in the league.

He added 15 solo tackles and a forced fumble as his Rifles advanced to the playoffs before being bounced by the eventual Canadian champion Saskatoon Hilltops.

“Keenan adds another elite level athlete to the Huskers,” Reist said. “Not too many players have the combined toughness, awareness and speed that he has.

“He demonstrated those attributes in the PFC last season, and these are exciting times for the Huskers!”