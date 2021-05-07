Valley Huskers and Save-on-Foods bring back meat-draw fundraiser

The BC Football Conference club is raising money as it prepares for a return to action in 2021

The Valley Huskers are feeling good about a return to action in 2021 after a COVID-imposed year off, and the junior football team is bringing back a popular fundraiser.

The meat raffle returns with a mouth-watering first prize. The winner will receive a 10 cubic foot freezer packed with beef, plus $1,000 in Save-on-Foods grocery gift cards.

The second-place prize is a $1,000 VISA cash card.

Tickets are $20 each and only 3,500 will be printed. The draw is May 14, 6 p.m. at the Cottonwood Mall Save-on-Foods.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Tom Caverly takes lead role on revamped Valley Huskers board

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers scarecrow named best amateur football logo in Canada

Funds raised help the BC Football Conference (BCFC) club pay for things like staff, travel and recruiting.

The league has yet to announce plans for a return to play, but with COVID numbers dropping and the season usually not starting until early August, there’s a good chance the Huskers and the other five teams will be able to squeeze a season in.

“We are currently working on many schedule templates and variations for our 2021 BCFC season, while we monitor COVID-19 protocols in BC,” BCFC president Tyler McLaren said in late February. Traditionally, we do not release our schedule until after AGM, as that is when and where it is finalized and confirmed. Myself and our league scheduler will continue to work on the schedule in cooperation with our member club presidents, and we will have an update following our AGM as we gain more information.”

The league’s AGM took place in virtual format March 25.

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress