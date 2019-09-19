Valley Husker wins BCFC Special Teams Player of the Week award

Brandon Poulin was a bright spot for the Valley Huskers in a road loss to Victoria's Westshore Rebels

Valley Husker Brandon Poulin is the latest BC Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

The return man was electric in a road game against the Westshore Rebels last Sunday. Poulin ran back five punts for 37 yards and four kickoffs for 114, but his big play came at the end of the first half as he fielded a missed field goal eight yards deep in his own endzone and ran it back 118 yards for a major.

Through week six action, the Manitoba native is second in the league in punt return yardage with 228 and third in kick return yardage with 218.

He’s also accumulated the second most receiving yardage (404) despite playing for a Husker team that has struggled to a 1-5 record so far this season.

Poulin’s crew is in Kelowna Sunday afternoon for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Okanagan Sun at the Apple Bowl.

See bcfootballconference.com