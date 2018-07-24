Valley Husker duo helps Team Canada win gold at U-19 Championships

Keegan Vicklund and Josh Robinson got the experience of a lifetime, playing football in Mexico City.

Two Valley Husker football players led Canada to a gold medal win at the International Federation of American Football’s 2018 World Junior Championships.

Running back Keegan Vicklund and defensive back Josh Robinson were in the middle of the action at Mexico City’s 68 Olympic Stadium on Sunday, with their Canadian crew bouncing Mexico 13-7 to take the title.

It was Canada’s second straight win in this tournament after a victory in Harbin, China in 2016.

Canada’s third triumph overall, moving them one ahead of the United States on the all-time list.

The team played their 2018 opener July 15, demolishing Sweden by a 49-6 count, and followed that with a 28-22 semi-final win over Japan on July 19.

Vicklund (Abbotsford) was one of three British Columbians on the 43 man Canadian roster along with the Philpot brothers, Tyson and Jalen. Robinson, a Winnipeg native, was one of three players from Manitoba.

Quebec supplied 14 players. Ontario sent 10. Saskatchewan, Alberta and New Brunswick sent four apiece while Nova Scotia produced one.

The Husker duo now returns home to rejoin their junior football club as it prepares to open the 2018 B.C. Football Conference season at home, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. versus the Vancouver Island Raiders.