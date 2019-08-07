Valley Husker Brandon Poulin makes CJFL Top 50 list

The dynamic receiver/returner is listed among the top junior football players in Canada.

Brandon Poulin (left) has earned himself a spot on the CJFL Top 50 rankings. ERIC J. WELSH PHOTO

The Canadian Junior Football League released its annual ‘Top 50’ list this week, with a Valley Husker finding his way into the top 10.

Dynamic slot receiver and kick return ace Brandon Poulin checked in at No. 9, the sixth highest B.C. Football Conference star on the ranking.

The league’s Return Specialist of the Year in 2018, Poulin returned 41 punts for 334 yards and ran back 21 kickoffs for 569 yards and a touchdown.

On offence he had 64 catches for 900 yards and five majors.

He picked up where he left off in the first game of 2019, leading the Husker receivers in catches (10) and yards (115), scoring a TD in a 21-20 loss to the Westshore Rebels. He ran back one kickoff 26 yards and had three punt returns for 39 yards with a long of 19.

The CJFL Top 50 included 17 BCFC stars, 14 of them inside the top 25.

The Huskers will see the top player on the list this weekend when linebacker Connor Richard leads his Okanagan Sun into Exhibition Stadium for a Saturday night tilt (7 p.m. kickoff).

Westshore receiver Brycen Mayoh, who the Huskers mostly held in check last weekend (five catches, 57 yards and a TD) is No. 3 and Langley Rams QB Duncan Little is No. 4.

Langley defensive lineman Isaiah Okoli is No. 7 and Okanagan Sun defensive back Tyler Going No. 8. Former Husker and current Vancouver Island Raider receiver Mike West is No. 12 and Langley DB Kyle Clarot checks in at No. 14. Rams receiver Max Joseph is No. 16, Raiders QB Jacob Laberge is No. 17 and Raiders DB Gevhahn McNally-Hardisty is No. 20.

Westshore linebacker Byron McKinnon is No. 21 and VI receiver Eli Nelms-Horton is No. 23. Raider DB Jeremie Cheng is No. 25 and Westshore linebacker Jesse Zajaros is No. 29.

Langley offensive lineman Ross Bakey slides onto the bottom of the list at No. 46 while Okanagan Sun kicker Isaac Wegner locks down No. 48.