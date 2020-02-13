Barriere residents (l-r) Steve Rainer, Mary MacLennan, Jordan Rainer, Carman Smith and Barb Smith wear Viking costumes while taking part in the Wells Gray Birchleg on Feb. 1. This year 39 people showed up to participate in the event. Photo by Keith McNeill.

Valhalla awaits in Clearwater

Barriere residents (l-r) Steve Rainer, Mary MacLennan, Jordan Rainer, Carman Smith and Barb Smith wear Viking costumes while taking part in the Wells Gray Birchleg on Feb. 1. This year 39 people showed up to participate in the event. Photo by Keith McNeill.