Vaccine ID needed for Comox Valley Regional District rec facilities

The new provincial health order applies to all adults at least 22 years of age

Most people will need to show proof of vaccination to attend Comox Valley Regional District recreational facilities for the immediate future.

The CVRD announced Sept. 13 that following a recent provincial health order, it will require all patrons to provide proof of vaccination at either the Sports and Aquatic Centre. This applies to all adults who are at least 22 years old while attending for the following activities: Sports Centre arena adult sports including all adult ice rentals, adults programs (learn to play hockey/ hockey leagues, and drop-in adult hockey programs); Sports & Aquatic Centre Wellness Centre and fitness studio; and Sports and Aquatic Centre events of more than 50 people including ice arena games/tournaments and shows as well as pool swim meets and private rentals.

People younger than 22 years old do not have to provide proof of vaccination at present, unless they are attending an event with more than 50 people.

“As a way to help protect our community from COVID-19 and reopen our facilities safely, all adults (22 years and over) will be required to show proof of vaccination status when attending these particular activities in our facilities,” senior manager of recreation services Jennifer Zbinden said in a news release. “We are working on logistic plans right now to comply with the public health order and reduce impacts to our patrons from a customer service standpoint. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate these new orders.”

This order will remain in effect until Jan. 31, 2022 and could be extended. As of September 13, patrons must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. By Oct. 24, people must be fully vaccinated. Patrons 22 years and older are required to present both government-issued photo identification and proof of vaccination.

From Sept. 13 to 26 a paper copy of your immunization record is an acceptable proof of vaccination. By Sept. 27, a BC Vaccine Card, paper or digital, and government-issued photo ID will be required to enter these facilities. People are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early to limit wait times.

Residents wishing to cancel recreation activities, including lessons, or who have further questions regarding programs should call 250-334-9622 ext. 0 or visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/registration

For more information on the Provincial Health Order requirements or to obtain your vaccine card, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html

