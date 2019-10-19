V.I. Raiders win, wait to find out playoff foe

The V.I. Raiders were able to end the regular season the right way as they get ready to try to raise their game for playoffs.

The Raiders (5-5) defeated the Valley Huskers 13-6 in B.C. Football Conference action Saturday at Caledonia Park.

“It was probably not the way we planned it, but a win’s a win,” said Tyler Hill, Raiders linebacker. “And at the end of the day it was nice to end the season on a positive with two points going into the playoffs.”

The Raiders started off well as quarterback Cole McGarvey connected with receiver Alex Bonnetplume for a 10-yard TD reception in the first quarter, but that would be the home team’s only major on the day. V.I.’s other points came on two conceded safeties and a 30-yard field goal from Nik Hunchak.

The Huskers didn’t score on offence as their six points came on a fumble-recovery touchdown off a punt block in the second quarter.

Hill led V.I.’s defence with an interception and a sack, Ethan Moran and Gevhahn McNally-Hardisty also had interceptions and Nick Robinson had two sacks. Blake Johnson had a fumble recovery.

“Our defence played extremely well. A very dominant defensive performance,” said Curtis Vizza, Raiders coach. “Coming out of the bye week, [we were] healthier but we were a little out of sync. [It will take] more of us putting time in, going back to what we’re good at and what got us to this point.”

The Raiders won’t know their playoff opponent until tomorrow, when the fourth-place Okanagan Sun (5-4) visit the Westshore Rebels (7-2). If the Sun can win on the road, they will pass the Raiders for third place in the BCFC. If the Sun lose, then the standings remain as they are today and the Raiders face the Rebels in the BCFC semifinals. Whoever finishes fourth has to visit the undefeated Langley Rams in the semis.

“We would love to play Victoria in Victoria,” said Vizza. “For them to beat us three times in one year would be, I think, pretty tough and we know what to expect with Victoria.”

Hill, one of 14 graduating Raiders players, said his team plans to raise its game a level for the playoffs.

“I’ve been on a lot of teams and really feel like this is a special group … We love coming to practice, we love coming to work,” he said. “So I’m excited for that and I’m excited for the opportunity to take one last go at it.”

