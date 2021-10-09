V.I. Raiders take on rival Rebels under the lights in Nanaimo

The ‘Battle of the Rock’ has been contested under the lights many times, but never under the lights in Nanaimo – until tonight.

The V.I. Raiders play host to the Westshore Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at NDSS Community Field.

In a shortened eight-game regular season in the B.C. Football Conference, every game seems to have playoff implications, and that’s the case in tonight’s matchup as the Raiders (2-2) will either create separation ahead of the Rebels (1-3) or the teams will be tied in the standings.

V.I. is coming off a 21-19 road win over the Valley Huskers last weekend. Receiver Marcel Grant had two touchdowns in that one, running back Jason Henderson had 110 rushing yards and defensive back Gevhahn McNally-Hardisty had two interceptions.

Tickets to tonight’s game are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

