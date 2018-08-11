V.I. Raiders shut out opponent in home opener

V.I. Raiders receiver Mike West gains yards after the catch before being tackled by Kamloops Broncos opponents during Saturday’s game at Caledonia Park. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

This week, the Raiders didn’t come close to giving up their lead.

The V.I. Raiders were big winners in their B.C. Football Conference home opener Saturday at Caledonia Park, shutting out the Kamloops Broncos 42-0.

Nanaimo had been upset by the Chilliwack Huskers the week before on the road, so V.I. coach Doug Hocking said it was nice to see his team get back on track and also play well overall.

“Right after last week, we were dying to get back on the field and get back to business,” Hocking said. “We had a great week of practice and it carried over into today’s game. You could just see right from the opening kickoff, we were very focused.”

Matt Hill, Raiders defensive lineman, said the team was “100 per cent focused” all week and raring to go on Saturday.

Hill said the Raiders played “very well” and said the shutout on defence is something that’s always a goal for the team.

Quarterback Jake Laberge threw two touchdown passes to North Rainey and was picked off once. Rhett Williams had two rushing touchdowns and Jason Henderson also scored a rushing TD. Nanaimo’s other major came late in the fourth quarter, a pick six from Jérémie Cheng.

Matt Cox had a fumble recovery and Matt Hill had a sack.

After two weeks, the Raiders have seen what leads to losing and winning in the B.C. Football Conference, and will keep trying to learn and improve.

“It’s just a matter of building week to week, that’s the main thing, just getting better every week,” Hill said.

Hocking said the team will go over Saturday’s game film and be “super critical” in its analysis.

“We’ll reinforce the positive and we’ll work on our mistakes,” the coach said. “There’s still lots of mistakes out there we need to fix.”

This article will be updated with official stats when they become available.

Here are a couple more photos from today's B.C. Football Conference game at Nanaimo's Caledonia Park. Raiders 42, Broncos 0.

