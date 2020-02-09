UVic rink wins ladies bonspiel

Action in the final round at the Duncan Ladies Bonspiel. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Team UVic won the A event at the Duncan Curling Club Ladies Bonspiel, held at the Glen Harper Curling Club on Jan. 24-26.

Kayla Wilson led her team of Hannah Durrant, Ardis Mellor-Laing and Bella Higdon to victory in the bracket sponsored by A&W over Team Friday, skipped by Stacey Bruce and including Nancy Friday, Kathy Pernak and Vicki Janzen.

The B event, sponsored by Hardie Honey, was won by Tricia Mayea’s team that included Kari McKinlay, Riley Nicholson and Dana Neuffer, over the team of Vicki Sjoberg, Andrea Berkey, Sara Ferrario and Tara Jansen.

The C event, sponsored by Mount Brenton Golf Course, was won by Team Wachowich, skipped by Ellen Merriam and rounded out by Donna Wachowich, Amanda Daines and Moira Hauk. The runner-up was Team Giles, skipped by Jan Giles, with Laurie Arscott, Margie Pringle and Denise Holloway.

The Cheeky Monkeys won the D event, sponsored by ENSO Accounting and Tax. That foursome, skipped by Maria Elzinga and including Barb Kaiser, Sam Miiller and Marcie Welcher, edged out the team skipped by Lynn Derry with Francie Ellison, Donna Moyse and Rose Pereira.