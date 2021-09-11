UVic basketball benefit in Courtenay to support Dalziel bursary

The UVic Vikings will come to the Comox Valley for a game and clinics to honour the memory of Megan Dalziel. Photo suppliedThe UVic Vikings will come to the Comox Valley for a game and clinics in an event to honour the memory of Megan Dalziel. Events take place Sept. 24 to 26. Photo supplied

Megan Dalziel was a talented local basketball star who went onto university hoops success but passed away all too young.

This month, to honour her memory, the University of Victoria Vikings women’s team — Dalziel’s alma mater — will be coming to town to share their skills with younger players through clinics as well as play Vancouver Island University’s team in an exhibition game to raise funds for a bursary. With COVID protocols in place, the event at G.P. Vanier will take place over the Sept. 24 to 26 weekend. Entrance to the UVIC vs. VIU game will be by donation with game time at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Vanier.

The weekend will also serve as kind of a homecoming, according to Hugh MacKinnon, one of the organizers, for new Vikings’ women’s coach Carrie Watts, whose parents both attended G.P. Vanier Secondary, and for fifth-year Vike Aleah Ashlee, who was a star player for the Mark Isfeld Secondary team.

The proceeds of the exhibition game against Vancouver Island University and clinics will support the G.P. Vanier Megan Dalziel Bursary.

“Megan was an incredible all-round athlete at G.P. Vanier competing in basketball, track and field, and volleyball, and went on to help lead the UVIC Vikes’ women’s basketball team to two Canadian University women’s basketball championships during her five-year career at UVIC, and after completing graduation, went on to a successful teaching and coaching career…. Sadly, she succumbed to cancer and a memorial bursary has been set up at Vanier,” says MacKinnon.

RELATED STORY: Megan Dalziel G.P. Vanier Secondary Memorial Bursary recipient announced

The bursary winner is selected by a committee and given to a female athlete who demonstrates excellence in athletics and academics, is pursuing post-secondary education and reflects the personal attributes of Megan such as hard work, inclusiveness, humility and love of her community.

“This is an amazing gesture on behalf of Coach Carrie and the Vikes’ women players … as well as support from Vanier Secondary School and clinic organizer and coach Larry Street,” MacKinnon added on behalf of the Megan Dalziel Bursary committee. “What an opportunity in the Comox Valley to see Canadian university women’s basketball athletes playing for Megan — how cool is this!”

Present itinerary

Friday, Sept. 24: 4-6 p.m. Open UVic Vikings women’s practice at G.P. Vanier gymnasium

Saturday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Grades 4-7 boys and girls basketball clinic (Vikings’ players and coaches will lead the clinics). Cost is $20.

1-3:30 p.m. Grades 8-10 boys and girls basketball camp, $20.

5:30 p.m. UVic vs. VIU women’s basketball game. Camp participants get free admission, while admission for the public is by donation. All money raised will go to the Megan Dalziel Memorial Bursary.

Sunday, Sept. 26: Grades 11-12 girls clinic (9-11:30 a.m.), $20.

To register, email Larry Street at larrystreetcar@gmail.com. Provide the name of student and home phone number.

Comox Valley Record