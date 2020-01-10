Update: Rockets make final moves as WHL trade deadline concludes

Update: 3:00 p.m.

With the 2020 Western Hockey League trade deadline past, the Kelowna Rockets could be looking at their final roster ahead of this year’s playoffs and Memorial Cup (barring any late trade announcements).

Their last move on Friday included trading a 2022 sixth-round pick for 17-year-old Jarod Newell from the Tri-City Americans.

Newell will remain in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and will add to the depth to the Rockets’ defence core.

The defenceman has played 45 games with the Americans over the last two seasons, notching a goal and an assist.

Update: 1:50 p.m.

The Kelowna Rockets have made their next move ahead of the Western Hockey League trade deadline.

General manager Bruce Hamilton has traded Rockets prospect Cole Carrier to the Regina Pats in exchange for the Pats sixth-round pick in the 2020 WHL draft as well as a conditional eighth-round pick.

Carrier played in eight games with Kelowna last season, notching one assist.

Currently in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the 17-year-old forward has 13 points in 30 games.

Original: 10:45 a.m.

The Western Hockey League trade deadline comes at 2 p.m. Friday and the Kelowna Rockets have made their first move.

Kelowna has acquired Czech forward Jonas Peterek from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a fifth-round pick at the 2021 WHL draft. Peterek had 16 points in 32 games this season with the Hitmen and will fill Kelowna’s second import player spot.

It’s the first move of the day for general manager Bruce Hamilton as management will look to complete and fill out the Rockets roster as the team prepares for the playoffs and the Memorial Cup.

Earlier this week, Hamilton made two changes to the roster via trades by acquiring defenceman Tyson Feist and trading away 20-year-old Jadon Joseph.

New additions Peterek and Feist are expected to join the Rockets this weekend as Kelowna prepares for back-to-back games with the Kamloops Blazers.

Hamilton, who’s been busy with trades and acquisitions this year to prepare the team for the Memorial Cup in May, is expected to make a few more moves before the 2 p.m. deadline.

