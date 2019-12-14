Unlucky Friday the 13th as Penticton Vees fall to Vernon Vipers

The home-and-home series wraps up tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre

The Penticton Vees lost 2-0 to the Vernon Vipers on Dec. 13 at Kal Tire Place. (File Photo)

It was an unlucky Friday the 13th as the Penticton Vees fell to the Vernon Vipers 2-0 at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers first hit the scoreboard at 1:48 in the first period thanks to a rush led by Matt Kowalski.

Kowalski was able to bring the puck to inside the blue line and then to the right wing where Seiya Tanaka-Campbell took over and fired it past Vees goalie Carl Stankowski on the glove side.

Despite bringing the pressure to the Vipers end, Penticton wasn’t able to get the puck past goalie James Porter Jr. who stopped all 13 shots in the first frame.

Vernon scores early in the period and takes a 1-0 lead. A good push by the Vees but held off the scoresheet in the opening frame. SOG 13-9 Penticton after 20 minutes#BCHL pic.twitter.com/eGGkz6fj8N — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) December 14, 2019

Porter kept his cool in the second period, making a great save after Liam Malmquist sent a slapshot his way from the left face-off circle.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vees best Warriors during Teddy Bear Toss game

Jackson Niedermayer was also stuffed by Porter when he took a pass from the left wing corner from Danny Weight and took a couple shots in front of the net that Porter blocked with his right pad.

Penticton ended up out-shooting Vernon in the third period 11 to four but Porter saw to it that the Vees wouldn’t get on the scoreboard.

The Vipers extended their lead at 18:06 in the third period thanks to Trey Taylor who beat Stankowski blocker side after taking a pass from Tanaka-Campbell.

The Vees throw 42 shots on goal but fall to the Vipers by a 2-0 score#BCHL pic.twitter.com/PX3zA9JQ5e — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) December 14, 2019

Overall, Porter turned aside all 42 shots sent his way while Stankowski stopped 20 out of 22.

This home-and-home series wraps up tonight with the Vipers and Vees facing off at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 6 p.m.

