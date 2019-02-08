University of the Fraser Valley volleyball teams looking to join Canada West conference

A successful program at the PACWest level, the Cascades want to move up to a higher level.

The University of the Fraser Valley is looking to take its volleyball teams to the next level.

The Cascades have applied for entry into the U-Sports Canada West conference, hoping to have men’s and women’s teams on the floor in 2020-21.

“It’s the premier university sport league in Western Canada,” said UFV Athletics Director Steve Tuckwood. “We currently have nine of our teams participating in Canada West, and it’s a natural progression to seek to include volleyball.”

UFV currently has men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and wrestling and women’s rugby 7’s at the Canada West level, with Cascades golfers joining the conference this fall.

The Cascades volleyballers currently compete in the lower-tier PACWest conference.

According to the Canada West news release, UFV has until March 31 to submit any addendums to the application, which will be voted on by the conference’s existing volleyball members in May. A three-quarters majority vote is required for UFV to be approved.