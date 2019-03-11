Unity Christian and Credo Christian clash in provincial hoops final

Credo came out on top as the arch-rivals battled for a senior girls 1A provincial banner.

Unity Christian’s high flying basketball girls finished second overall at the 1A senior girls provincials, which was hosted by UC and held March 6-9 on the Columbia Bible College campus in Abbotsford.

Unity Christian, defending champions from 2018, were the No. 3 seed heading into this year’s 16 team tournament and dominated three overmatched opponents on their way to the final.

They bombed Fernie 96-28 in their opener, followed by an 85-30 whomping of West Point Grey (Vancouver) and a 69-44 win over Nechako Valley.

Landing in the championship match, Unity Christian faced a familiar foe.

UC has been going toe-to-toe with Langley’s Credo Christian Kodiaks for years and this time their arch-rivals got the better of them.

The Kodiaks squeaked out a 75-71 victory.

“Unity versus Credo has been a great rivalry for the past few years so it was only fitting that they meet in the championship game,” said UC athletics director Dwayne Hansen. “They were clearly the two best teams in the tournament.

“It is disappointing to come so close to victory and not walk away with the championship, but we are very proud of the accomplishments of our girls.”

Unity landed three players on tournament all-star teams. Lounsbury and Kylie Kampman earned first star selections while Kirsten Kampman snagged a second team spot.

“It will be hard to see the seniors — Kirsten Kampman, Grace Van den Brink, and Christina Malou — not around the team next year as they have been the cornerstone of this team for the past three years,” Hansen said.

See bcgirlsabball.ca for more info.