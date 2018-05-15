United U15s ambush Avalanche in Thompson Okanagan girls’ soccer

Vernon Tolko United celebrated a beautiful Mother’s Day afternoon in Revelstoke by ambushing the Avalanche 7-0 in Thompson Okanagan Under 15 Girls Rep Soccer League play.

Strong offensive performances from the whole team led to light duty for keepers Morgan Boisvert, in the first half, and Brianna Li, in the second half.

With marvellous midfield and Dilan Sidhu anchoring the back four, Vernon dominated despite having no substitutions. Brooklyn Routley (assists by Jordyn Morris and Morgan Boisvert) and Abigail King, with beautiful set-ups from Sidney Torrie and Sidney Wilson, each pocketed a pair of goals

Torrie also rang up a deuce (one on a free kick brought on by the hustle and hard work of Routley and the second on a cross from Boisvert) and Morris, off a rebound, completed the offence. Vernon is in the Kamloops Slurpee Cup in Kamloops this weekend.

The United Tolko Coldstream Lumber shut down Penticton 2-0 in U14 Girls action Sunday at MacDonald Park.

The Vernon girls showed their passing prowess with some stunning plays resulting in repeated shots by Mya Robinson, Brooklyn Kineshanko, Skylee Sigurdson-Poirier, Ava Proctor and Jessi Cleverly.

In the second 40 minutes, Robinson was finally rewarded with a high flyer into the net. Paige Maleska made the move to forward and proved that she is a multi-faceted player, setting up Jordyn Kisilevich for insurance.

As always, Allie Maltman, Nadia Nelson-Shah, Mia Maltman, and Emma Glasser kept the defence rock-solid. Georgia Wenger earned the clean sheet.

The United Tolko Strikers collected two U13 Girls wins, dispatching Revelstoke 5-0 Saturday at MacDonald Park before icing host Kelowna United 2-0 Sunday at Mission Sports Field #13.

Vernon took the early lead at home when Emery Medwedew pounced on an Adelynn Heyes cross which the Revy keeper was unable to corral.

Two minutes later, Kirsten Brown doubled the lead slotting home a Heyes cross. In the 36th minute, Medwedew set up Heyes to make it 3-0. Abby Lawlor followed up her own rebound and Chelsea Sladen knocked home a loose ball inside the six for late tallies. Paige Cover, Jordyn Clarke and Anna Hirschkorn were noted for their strong play in midfield while Jesse Mitchell and Ashley Befus shared the shutout. Lawlor was Player of the Match.

In Kelowna, just when it looked like it may not be Vernon’s day, Sladen volleyed in a Heyes cross in the dying minutes of the first half.

After not converting on a few other corners, Medwedew converted a Heyes cross from six yards. Jessica Bond, Tori Maltman and Amy Skinner were stellar on defence, while Sadie Christensen and Makenna Doyle fought hard on the flanks. Mitchell recorded the shoutout while Sladen was Game MVP.

The Vernon Venom U12 Girls wrangled Kamloops to a 2-2 draw before shutting out Shuswap 2-0 at Rutland Centennial Park on Mother’s Day.

Kamloops peppered the net in the first half, but the alert and athletic goalkeeping of Rylee Mairs kept Vernon in the game. Down by one, the Venom turned the tables after the break. Striker Jasmine Soon broke through the Kamloops back line but nailed the post.

In short order, Lauren Cunningham delivered a ball to Alana Wellington in double coverage, and with a deft touch, she set the table for Soon, who sped in again and laced the equalizer. Five minutes on, Mairs struck a penetrating corner which found the foot of Chloe Lu.

Kamloops made a desperate goal-line stand, but, showing her moxie, Lu pushed the ball into the net to put Vernon up 2-1. Kamloops knotted things late against the run of play.

Against Shuswap, Brinnley Magee tested the keeper twice early. On defence, Mairs and Cunningham cleared the ball with authority, giving the green shirts not so much as a sniff at the Venom goal. Before half, off a free kick at the edge of the attacking third, Mairs used her lively boot to overpower the Shuswap keeper and put Vernon on the board. After the break, Davy Hornoi preserved Vernon’s advantage with a trio of saves. Then, Magee set up Taylor Stewart for an attempt on the Shuswap net. Stewart’s first bid was blocked, but she reloaded and blasted home the insurance goal.

The Tolko United Girls U11 Blues lost 8-0 to Kelowna in their first home game of the season.

Vernon fought hard to hold Kelowna to one goal in the second half with Kate Holmes being brilliant in net.

The line of Sidney Hannah, Emily Gilman and Paige Leahy connected well bringing the ball up the field, only to be shut off by a superb Kelowna keeper.

Addison Bishop created many opportunities when driving the ball up the line to Lilly Nelson, Ella Klingel and Mya Devries. Devyn Hildebrand, Kaylee Carlos, and Lanaya Sherwood held the defensive line, while right wing stayed strong with Kianna Gardner getting the ball up the field to Gracie Gilowski and Emery Britton.