United plays ‘home game’ in Nanaimo

Due to weather and scheduling crunched into a small window, the Comox Valley United Division 1 men's soccer team needs to play its 'home game' today in Nanaimo against the Mid-Isle Mariners.

Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. at the Nanaimo District Secondary School field.

Mid Isle sits in third place in Division 1 of the VISL.

“It will be a hard game but we are up to the challenge,” CVU player Rob Caya said. “The only disappointment is that the way the bracket is set up, this would have been our only chance to host a Jackson Cup game for the fans whether we win or lose. But Mother Nature has other plans.”