United edged in defensive battle with Gorge

Cowichan United came up on the short side of a defensive fight with Gorge FC in a Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association Div. 2 match at Hampton Park last Sunday.

It was a battle of attrition between the two teams, and Gorge managed to generate the only goal close to halftime, converting a chance off a long clearance by their goalkeeper. Cowichan pressed back in the second half, but Gorge kept them at bay with several well-timed blocks.

“A push forward orchestrated by Sam Walker and Sarah Van Boven led to two great chances in the last few minutes,” Cowichan coach Adam Paulson reported. “But neither strike found the back of the net.”

United will be back in action at noon this Sunday when they host Lakehill Reds on the Sherman Road turf.

The O30A Cowichan Cougars had the Thanksgiving weekend off and will also be at home this Sunday, playing their long-delayed home opener at Evans Park against Gorge at 10 a.m.