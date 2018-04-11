United Carpet captures third straight indoor title

Make it three in a row for United Carpet

United Carpet’s Andrew Hutchinson (from left), Braden McCallum, Brent Gardner, Curt Levens, Sean Glanville and Matt Burgar claimed the Williams Lake Indoor Soccer League title Tuesday night with an 8-3 win over Pinnacle Pellet at Lake City secondary. (Photo submitted)

United Carpet captured its third consecutive Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League playoff championship Tuesday night with an 8-3 victory over Pinnacle Pellet at Lake City secondary.

United Carpet jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a pair of goals by Sean Glanville. Pinnacle answered to cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Brandon ‘Magician’ Phillips.

United would finish the half strong with two more goals from Glanville and another from Curt Levens to build a 5-1 lead at half time.

In the second half it was more United Carpet as Glanville tallied his fifth and Levens knotched his second and third of the game to push the lead to 8-1.

Pinnacle would score a pair of late goals from Darko Ognjanov to make the final score 8-3.

Brent Gardner was the winning goalkeeper for United, making several key saves throughout the match.

Other members of the winning United Carpet squad included Matt Burgar, Braden McCallum and Andrew Hutchison, who all saved their best efforts of the season for the final.

In other men’s soccer news, registration for the upcoming outdoor season is currently underway.

Anyone interested in registering can visit www.williamslakesoccer.ca/mens-soccer.html for league updates and registration information.