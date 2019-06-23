Union de Reyes and Trail AM Ford Orioles entertain full house

The Trail AM Ford Orioles hosted Unión de Reyes from Matanzas, Cuba on Sunday at Butler Park in front of a full house. The entertaining game showcased the speed and athleticism of the Cuban team which came out on top 12-6, after falling 5-0 Saturday in a game in Grand Forks. Union de Reyes will now play in the Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament starting Tuesday night at 7 p.m. when they face the Burnaby Bulldogs. Jim Bailey photos.
Union de Reyes, Cuba impressive in series sweep of Trail AM Ford Orioles
JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
