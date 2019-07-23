Unicorns FC win JulyFest soccer tournament

The Cranbrook Unicorns FC are the JulyFest soccer tournament champions in the men’s competitive division.

The Cranbrook Unicorns FC earned their third JulyFest soccer tournament title in five years in the competitive division with a 1-0 win over the Green Monarchs, out of Sandpoint, ID.

The Unicorns cruised undefeated through five games over the weekend before booking their spot in the finals. In the championship game, Sam Heap, the Unicorn’s leading scorer, suffered a broken leg after challenging for a 50-50 ball against the Monarch goalkeeper.

In light of the injury — with five minutes left in the match — the tournament organizers, along with the classy blessing of the Monarchs, called the game.

The Unicorns and the Monarchs know each other well; the Unicorns won the final two years ago against the Monarchs, while the Monarchs won the title last year against the Unicorns. Photo courtesy AJ Wheaton.