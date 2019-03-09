Undefeated Victoria Ice Hawks win the league, now battling it out at playoffs

Team manager says it was a huge year for the young team

The Victoria Ice Hawks atom team were undefeated throughout the season and are now battling it out for a second big win in playoffs. (Courtesy of Eric Erickson)

The Victoria Ice Hawks Atom team came out on top of their league after an incredible final win over the Peninsula Eagles. The Feb. 24 game gave the Hawks the edge over the Kerry Park Islanders for the most points this season.

The Atom team is an “amazing” group of nine and 10-year-olds, says general manager Jaymie Humber.

“They’re all pretty amazing, they all have their own job to do and they’re starting to play positions,” she said. “This is their first year of really getting into hockey. They’re getting better and better and they’re making plays now, they’re so excited.”

Humber said the team was prepared to win heading into its final game of the season.

“The boys had been watching the standings so they knew exactly where they stood… they knew a win would seal the deal and they would get the banner, hung in the arena with their names on it forever.”

Humber said it was a transformative year for the young athletes.

“It was a huge year for them, there were huge changes in a lot of them. We had some who hadn’t played hockey before who just joined [and] we had some who, it was their last year in the Atom level.”

Now the team faces playoffs, and after another win against the Peninsula Eagles, is off to a strong start.

If the team wins the next two games they’ll take home another banner.

Above all, Humber said a group effort is what makes the league a fun and supportive place for the young players.

“We had some great coaches and great parents on our team as well,” she said. “[Parents are] the ones that get the kids there all the time. We couldn’t do it without the parents, the coaches and the kids.”

