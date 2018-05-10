UFV’s Jepson wins Canadian Colleges Baseball Conference batting crown

The Kamloops native hit an absurd .489 for the Cascades during regular season play.

The Canadian Colleges Baseball Conference revealed its award winners and all-stars Wednesday, with UFV Cascades slugger Riley Jepson cleaning up.

The Kamloops native won the CCBC batting title, hitting .489 with 44 hits in 90 trips to the plate. Jepson showed a Ted Williams-like eye at the plate, walking 27 times against just 11 strikeouts. He banged out three homeruns, two triples and nine doubles.

Jepson was named to the CCBC’s first all-star team along with a Chilliwack native, shortstop Colin Kellington.

UFV pitcher Dylan Emmons (Vernon) was named to the second all-star team.

The Cascades have launched into playoff action this week, whalloping the Okanagan College Coyotes 10-0 in their Thursday morning opener.

The six-team tournament is taking place at the MacArthur Island Sports Complex in Kamloops.

