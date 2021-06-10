UFV volleyball camp set for July

Mini-Volley Summer Camp occurs in Abbotsford from July 5 to 9

The University of the Fraser Valley’s upcoming summer camp will feature spikes, bumps and serves.

The UFV Cascades men’s volleyball program is hosting a Mini-Volley Summer Camp at the school for boys and girls ages nine to 12.

The camp, which takes place in the UFV gym, runs from July 5 to 9 and goes from 9 a.m. to noon for ages nine and 10, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 11 and 12.

The camp will be coached by current players and overseen by Cascades men’s volleyball head coach Nathan Bennett.

According to the event page for the camp, it will focus on developing volleyball skills for all levels of volleyball and teaching skills through game play and fun.

For more information and to register, visit –

Ages nine to 10 – eventbrite.ca/e/154472835409

Ages 11 to 12 – eventbrite.ca/e/154475148327

