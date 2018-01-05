UFV teams fall on Hall of Fame night

UFV’s Parmvir Bains was a bright spot for the men’s team on Friday, scoring 33 points in a losing cause. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

On a night designed to honour some of the best athletes UFV history, it was the visitors that stole the show.

Both the men’s and women’s UFV Cascades basketball teams fell to their rivals from Trinity Western University at Hall of Fame night on Friday.

The men were outscored 31-17 in the third quarter, and staged a late comeback but fell 80-74.

UFV shot just 35 per cent for the game, and the only player to consistently make shots all night was Parmvir Bains, who collected 33 points on 10/16 shooting.

Friday marked the first win of the season for the Spartans men’s team, who entered the game at 0-11.

“Trinity played really well,” said Cascades head coach Adam Friesen. “They outcompeted us and earned the victory. They beat us in all the areas that mattered.”

Friesen said poor team defence contributed to the loss.

“We had a big lapse there on defence,” he said, of the third quarter. “A couple of their guys got confidence offensively and those are guys you can’t let get into a rhythm.”

Turnovers also continue to be an issue for the Cascades, as they coughed up the ball 15 times compared to just seven for the Spartans.

The loss comes off a big 104-80 win for UFV over TWU in Langley on Thursday. Mark Johnson (30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists) and Andrew Morris (23 points and six rebounds) were the top offensive contributors in the win.

The men’s team record now stands at five wins and nine losses, and they’re in 12th place in the Canada West.

It was a disappointing pair of games for the women, who lost 66-57 on Thursday to the Spartans and then fell 65-50 to TWU on home court tonight.

The women struggled from the field, shooting just 34 per cent compared to 42 per cent for the Spartans. UFV was also beat 41-29 on the boards.

Sara Simovic led the way on Friday, with 17 points. She also was the team’s top point producer on Thursday with 17, while Shayna Litman added 14.

The women’s record drops to four wins and 10 losses, and they slide down to 13th place in the conference.

The event also honoured five Cascades Hall of Fame inductees: former Cascades basketball stars Denise Rehman and Peter Wauthy (athletes category), men’s soccer coaches Scott Fast and Ken Fernstrom (builders category) and the 1995 men’s soccer team.

For more on the hall of fame and both teams, read Wednesday’s print edition of the Abbotsford News.