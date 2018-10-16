UFV soccer teams eye playoff spots

Jun Won Choi and the Cascades fell 2-1 in Victoria on Saturday. (UFV Athletics file photo)

The UFV Cascades men’s and women’s soccer clubs will attempt to lock down Canada West playoff spots this weekend, as the regular season for both teams ends on Saturday.

After a strong start to the season, the men have lost four straight and have slipped to fourth place in the Pacific division.

The men fell 2-0 to UBC on Oct. 12 and 2-1 to Victoria on Oct. 13, but conclude the season with a pair of games at home against UNBC on Friday and Saturday. Both games kick off at 6:30 p.m.

The men could leapfrog UNBC into third place if they can pull off the sweep, but could completely fall out of the playoff picture if they lose and Victoria picks up a pair of wins. The top four teams advance to the playoffs.

The women hit the road for games against Victoria and UBC this weekend, and are also seeking points to clinch a playoff spot.

The team had a successful final home stand of 2018, with a 1-0 win over the Mount Royal Cougars and then playing Alberta to a 3-3 draw.

The women sit in fifth place in the Pacific, with the top six teams qualifying for the postseason.

The playoffs for both teams open on the Oct. 26 weekend. For more on the teams, visit ufvcascades.ca.