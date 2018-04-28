UFV signs pair of local basketball talents

Dhivaan Bhogal (left) and Vlad Mihalia are expected to be key parts of the future of the Cascades basketball program. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The UFV Cascades men’s basketball team has added two significant pieces.

The club recently announced the signings of W.J. Mouat grad Dhivaan Bhogal and Semiahmoo’s Vlad Mihaila, with both players expected to play big parts in the foreseeable future for the team.

Bhogal continues what has been a trend of several talented Hawks players making the trip across town. The six-foot-eight forward joins Mouat grads Jordyn Sekhon and Kenan Hadzovic, along with assistant coach Trevor Pridie, as part of the Hawks flavour on the team.

He joined the Hawks starting with his Grade 11 year, after transferring from Mission Secondary. Bhogal said he thinks he should be a good fit on the Cascades.

“It’s a good, young team and I’m already familiar with some of the guys,” he said. “I can see myself playing in their system and I like the way they run.”

Bhogal said he wants to bring an element of size, rebounding and energy, and as he develops he said he thinks he can carry some of the offensive load. He added that his time at Mouat helped him hone his skills.

“My two years there were really good,” he said, reflecting on the team’s recent silver medal at the Fraser Valley championships and a 13th place showing at the 4A provincials. “I got a lot better as a player and learned how to play with much better players at Mouat.”

Mihalia comes to Abbotsford after an impressive showing at the 4A provincials, where he helped the Totems earn a silver medal. He was named a first team all-star at the event, and averaged 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Along the way, he became Semiahmoo’s all-time leading scorer.

“It was a tough choice to make but the most important thing was my development and becoming the best player I can be in my five years here,” he said. “Adam [Friesen, UFV head coach] and Trevor seem very dedicated and I think they give me the best opportunity to be as good as I can be.”

Mihalia said he wants to bring a good work ethic, and the ability to put up a lot of points to the Cascades.

“I feel like I’ll be able to develop as a shooter at this level and can be pretty athletic out there,” he said.

Friesen said both players should be great fits.

“They’re both excellent players who we think will have very good careers,” he said. “The fact that they are local is big, too. That’s a goal of our program – to keep the best players in the Fraser Valley.”

The players will suit up for the Cascades in the fall. For more on the team, visit ufvcascades.ca.