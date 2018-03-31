UFV men’s soccer finish third at Keg Cup

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s soccer team turned in a pair of solid performances on the weekend, as they finished tied for third at the Keg Cup tournament hosted by the Victoria Vikes.

The Keg Cup, now in its 32nd year, is a highlight of the Cascades‘ spring schedule as they lay the groundwork for the 2018 Canada West season, which kicks off in September.

On Saturday, the UFV side dropped a 1-0 decision to the host Vikes.

UVic got on the board in the 10th minute on a goal from Ian Whibley, and while the Cascades moved the ball sharply and had several glorious chances – most notably, a Brady Weir breakaway that was saved – they were unable to net the equalizer.

On Sunday, UFV faced Trinity Western in the consolation final, and both teams dented the twine late. The Spartans’ Cody Fransen opened the scoring with seven minutes remaining, but the Cascades drew even in the 89th minute off a corner.

Weir delivered the ball, and Atle Koellmel rose to send a header top-corner.

“If that’s the starting point for us going into the fall, with the quality of players coming in, I think we’ll surprise a few teams this year,” UFV head coach Tom Lowndes said.

“We changed a few things from the fall (of 2017). I think our work ethic and out identity has moved in a positive direction.

“I told the lads I wanted them to focus on being defensively sound this weekend, and we did well. We conceded two goals, but we limited the other teams’ chances.

“No one had a bad game over the weekend, and that’s including some players who haven’t played big minutes for us before.”

For more on the team, visit ufvcascades.ca.