UFV Cascades take swings in summer college league

Several Cascades are honing their skills in the prairie based Western Major Baseball League.

Snubbed in the Major League Baseball draft three weeks ago, UFV slugger Riley Jepson has landed on his feet with the Yorkton Cardinals.

The Kamloops native joined the Western Major Baseball League team shortly after being passed over in the 40 round MLB draft.

The infielder has settled in well, hitting .297 with four doubles and a triple in 37 plate appearances for the Cards.

Jepson is one of three Cascades on the Yorkton roster. Chilliwack’s Colin Kellington has struggled in early WMBL action,posting a .197 batting average in 61 trips to the dish.

Jake Gill, a right-handed pitcher, has had his ups and downs.

Gill has pitched to a 3.81 earned-run average and 1-1 record through 11 innings, including one start, striking out 10 and walking eight.

Yorkton has put up a 4-14 record through 18 games, which leaves them in sixth and last place in the WMBL’s Eastern division.

Elsewhere in the summer collegiate league, a pair of UFV hurlers are trying their luck with the Edmonton Prospects.

Dylan Emmons has made six appearances, including three starts. The Vernon native is 1-2 with a 4.84 ERA, 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Emmons has give up 37 hits in 21.2 innings.

Pitching out of the bullpen, Chilliwack native Liam Campbell has had issues with his control.

Working four innings, Campbell has limited foes to just five hits. But his inflated 12.25 ERA can be explained by his strikeouts (four) to walks (11) ratio.

Edmonton sports an 8-12 record through 20 games so far, good for third place in the WMBL’s Western division.

The last Cascade in the WMBL is Markus Gregson, who’s pitching for the Moose Jaw Miller Express.

So far this season, the righty is 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15.2 innings.

His team is 11-8 and third in the East division.

Circling west to a different circuit, UFV team captain Ryan Green is trying to earn more playing time with the West Coast League’s Victoria HarbourCats.

Green is competing against four other catchers and has only seen seven plate appearances so far.

He has two hits, two walks and an RBI to show for it.