UFV Cascades slugger Riley Jepson signs with Lethbridge Bulls

Jepson will spend the Canadian Colleges Baseball Conference season with UFV, then head to Alberta.

UFV slugger Riley Jepson has signed a contract to play summer baseball with the Lethbridge Bulls.

The Bulls play in the Western Major Baseball League, a 12 team league that plays a two-month schedule from late May through late July.

Other teams in the league are the Weyburn Beavers, Swift Current 57s, Regina Red Sox, Moose Jaw Miller Express, Yorkton Cardinals, Melville Millionaires, Medicine Hat Mavericks, Okotoks Dawgs, Edmonton Prospects, Fort McMurray Giants and Brooks Bombers.

Jepson was an offensive force for UFV last season.

The first baseman/outfielder led the Canadian Colleges Baseball Conference with an absurd .489 batting average, hammering three home runs and driving in 25 runs.

See wmbl.ca for more info.