UFV Cascades sign Spanish basketball talent

Dario Lopez comes to the Cascades from Madrid, Spain where he played in very competitive junior leagues. (Dan Kinvig/UFV Athletics)

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball program has gone international in its recruiting search, inking Spain’s Dario Lopez for the 2021-22 season.

Lopez, a 6’7″ forward who currently plays for Madrid’s Movistar Estudiantes U18, will join the Cascades in the fall.

“We connected with Dario through another coach who has worked at the U Sports level who happens to be from Spain,” UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson stated. “We spent a lot of time watching his game tape, and it was clear that he’s a very good player.”

As a youth basketball player, Lopez built his skills by playing in tournaments all over Spain, and through attending camps both in Spain and the United States. As a 16-year-old, playing at the junior level, he posted 17.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. This past season, playing for Estudiantes U18 in a league loaded with national team talent, he led his team in scoring, averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds.

“I chose UFV because the team and the coach seemed to be a perfect fit for me and what I was looking for,” stated Lopez, who plans to pursue a degree in either Arts or General Studies. “I also really like the academic program and I’m very happy to be joining UFV.

“I want to be the best I can be and contribute to the team. I’m ready to push my limits. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and my coach and have the best personal relationship with them, and of course, I want to enjoy every minute of it all while completing my degree.”

Enevoldson said Lopez is “extremely skilled, and able to shoot the ball.

“Dario does a lot of intangible things, and he’s able to lead the break in transition which is impressive for a forward,” he said. “He can pass out of the post or square up and shoot it, and he’s got a high upside with room for growth.”

Lopez joins previously announced recruits Clay Kurtz and Dylan Kinley in Cascades’ Class of 2021.

